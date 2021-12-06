Comelec hits crowding in poll bets’ rallies, gatherings

MANILA, Philippines — While the guidelines for the campaign period in the 2022 elections are not in effect yet, Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesperson James Jimenez noted that some aspirants’ activities do not adhere to guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mukhang hindi naman [nasusunod]. Well, for one thing, hindi pa naman applicable ‘yung guidelines namin ano. Kakagat pa lang ‘yan pagpasok ng Pebrero — February 8 for national and March 25 for local candidates,” Jimenez said in an interview on ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo on Monday.

(It seems that the guidelines are not followed. Well, for one thing, the guidelines are not yet applicable. It will be in place by February — February 8 for national and March 25 for local candidates.)

“Pero sa nakikita natin ngayon, nilabas nga natin nang maaga para sana may guidance na ‘yung mga kakandito pero wala, hindi naman sinusunod, siksikan pa rin ‘yung mga tao,” he added.

(Based on what we see now, we released the guidelines early so they would have guidance. But nothing is not followed, there is still crowding.)

Hence, Jimenez joined the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)’s call for all aspirants to defer political rallies until the campaign period commences.

“Kaya nga natutuwa kami na nananawagan ang DILG patungkol diyan sa mga rally na ‘yan ano na maging maingat ang mga kandidato,” Jimenez said.

(We welcome the DILG’s appeal regarding rallies, for aspirants to be careful.)

Jimenez warned that once the guidelines are in place, candidates who will violate rules may face disqualification.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy