PDEA-7 personnel undergo surprise drug test

CEBU CITY, Philippines— At least 121 personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) underwent a surprise drug test on Monday, December 6, 2021.

PDEA-7 Director III Levi Ortiz said that this surprise drug test is crucial in keeping his personnel away from illegal drugs.

As one of the agencies battling illegal drug proliferation in Central Visayas, Ortiz said that it is their utmost responsibility to be a good role model.

The PDEA-7 regional office stationed in Sudlon in barangay Lahug has 124 personnel.

Of the total number, three were not able to undergo the drug test. One is on mandatory leave and can’t easily go to the office while the reasons of the other two have yet to be known.



These two will need to submit their explanation on why they were not able to participate in the drug test.

Should there be personnel who will be tested and confirmed positive for the usage of illegal drugs, he said they will be subjected to dismissal as they do not tolerate this kind of activity.

With this, he appeals to the public as well to report to their office if they have information regarding PDEA-7 personnel involved in illegal drug activities. So far, Ortiz said that, for close to a year under his leadership with PDEA-7, none of their personnel ever tested positive for drugs. He hopes this will continue.

“Challenge sa PDEA is atoang i monitor ang personnel. Mag unsa mn ang nindot nato nga accomplishment nga naa man tay mga personnel nga badlungon. So that is one way to monitor our people,” Ortiz said.

(PDEA-7’s challenge is to monitor their personnel. Our accomplishments will be nothing if we have personnel who show unruly behavior. So that is one way to monitor our people.)

Ortiz said that this is their way of ensuring internal cleansing within their agency. He added that there will also be surprise drug tests in the provincial offices in Central Visayas.

