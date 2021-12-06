Lapu-Lapu City Hall workers to receive P25K bonus

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Hall employees will have a merry celebration of Christmas this year.

This is after Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced on Monday morning, December 6, 2021, that city hall employees would receive their quincentennial bonus within this month.

Chan made the announcement after the flag-raising ceremony this morning, December 6.

According to Chan that regular, casual, and coterminous employees will receive an equivalent of one month of their salary or P25,000, whichever is higher.

“Or P25,000, whichever is higher. Chana all, dapat lang Chana all,” Chan said while addressing city hall employees after their flag ceremony.

Aside from this, Chan also said that job order employees would also receive a salary differential worth P50 per day from January to December this year, or an equivalent of P13,200.

“For the job order personnel, huwag kayong mag-alala. Mahal ko kayo. You will also receive a salary differential of P50 a day, from January to December. You will receive a total of P13,200,” he added.

(For the job order personnel, don’t you worry, I love you all. You will receive a salary of differential of P50 a day from January to December. You will receive a total of P13,200.)

Chan said that the quincentennial bonus would help city hall employees to recover from the pandemic brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The quincentennial bonus is given to honor the 500th anniversary of the Battle of Mactan, or the victory of Datu Lapu-Lapu against the Spaniards, headed by Ferdinand Magellan in 1521.

/dbs

