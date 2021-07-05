CCPO exec: Cebu City cop fails surprise drug test on 1st half of year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu City policeman has been found positive of using illegal drugs after he underwent a surprise drug test by the City Intelligence Unit in the first half of the year.

The policeman had been under “administrative holding” in the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), which meant that the policeman had been restricted from holding any position in all police stations in Cebu City, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations.

Parilla also said that they were still processing the administrative case against the policeman and this would require time.

He said this as they conducted another surprise drug test today, July 5, among 24 CCPO personnel from different police stations in the city.

He also said that three of the 24 policemen were not able to take the test and they would be asked to explain why they did not show up for the test.

Nagconduct ta og surprise drug test, 24 ka personnel sa different police stations. Out of 24, 21 ang nitunga. We will check on the reason, ang usa naka sick call, it means nagkasakit, ang usa we have to find out unsay rason, the other one is already transferred sa region 8,” Parilla said.

(We conducted a surprise drug test today, we supposedly have 24 personnel from different police stations. Out of 24, 21 were present. We will check on the reason, one said that he is under sick call, meaning he is sick; for the other one, we still need to find out his reason; the other one is already transferred in Region 8.)

He said that they might receive the result of those who underwent drug tests today on Tuesday, July 6.

Parilla also said that since then, they have been conducting surprise drug tests as part of their internal cleansing program ensuring that policemen would be cleared from illegal drugs.

He said that he did not know how many times had they conducted a surprise drug test among the policemen but that they were 30 percent from their target for this year in their office alone.

He said that a surprise drug test was a requirement for all policemen, especially those under the Drug Enforcement Unit,

He said that those policemen had to undergo drug tests every year.

