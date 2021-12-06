Two decades of magic: Harry Potter ‘Return to Hogwarts’ anniversary special

Our favorite wizard trio will be together again as they recount their adventures from 20 years ago!

Scheduled to premiere on January 1, 2022, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight Harry Potter films for the first time in an HBO Max retrospective special.

To celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which premiered in the U.S. in Nov. 2001, HBO Max announced “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”, will feature interviews, cast conversations, and behind-the-scenes look at the making of the films.

All our favorite stars including Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) will return to the original Hogwarts set in London, where the first movie was filmed.

HBO Max released the first Return to Hogwarts sneak peek! The teaser features a quick glimpse of the TV Special where a couple of our beloved Harry Potter stars are seen receiving their letters to return to the school.

