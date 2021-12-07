CDNPaskoSaSugbo: Gifts we can start normalizing this Christmas season

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The season of giving is here again and it’s always an exciting time as we try to make the special people in our lives happy with presents this Christmas Day.

But remember presents don’t really have to be new and expensive.

Need ideas? Read on as we enumerate some of the presents we can start getting used to giving during the Christmas season.

Secondhand gifts

May it be from a thrift store or from your own closet, for as long as it comes from your heart and the person you will be giving it to can still use it, why not, right?

Handmade gifts

There’s nothing wrong in buying gifts that are ready for giving. But if you want to make your gift extra special, try DIY gifts that would be perfect for the person you are giving it to. The effort you put in making the gift is more that enough to make the receiver happy.

Consumable gifts

In the time today, food and other consumable presents are heaven-sent. Yup! It is that special that we give not just things anymore but what we think that person needs to get by not just this Christmas season.

Experience gifts

Buy your friend a movie ticket, buy your mom and dad a ticket to Boracay! The gift of experience is just as good as any material thing. And it isn’t just about trips. It could be a lot of other things like a joyride to the mountainside or spending a day in a park. There are a lot of options! It’s your call.

Simple gifts

A simple call, text message, or a simple card saying how much these people mean to you means a lot. And sometimes, simplicity is really the key.

Gift giving should be fun and not stressful. So try to be practical and creative this year. Hopefully, we start a new trend in gift giving in the years to come.

Did we somehow help you get your gift listings sorted out?

/bmjo