Over 3 Million worth of prizes to be won at Smart Padala’s SENDali Manalo Promo!

Your SENDali experience with Smart Padala has just gotten better because now, SENDali na rin to win a share of over P3,000,000 when you send or receive remittances via your trusted Smart Padala agent.

From November 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022, Smart Padala is not only bringing you more convenience for your SENDali transactions, but it is also rewarding you with exciting prizes amounting to a total of over P3,000,000!

Two (2) lucky winners will take home a grand prize of P1,000,000 each, nine (9) winners will enjoy a P50,000 prize each, and sixty (60) winners will take home P10,000 each!

To get a chance to win these exciting prizes, simply send or claim a minimum of P500 remittance at any Smart Padala agent nationwide to earn one raffle entry. Increase your raffle points by sending or claiming a padala of over P2,000 to earn two (2) raffle entries! For more details, visit https://smartpadala.ph/promo/sendali-manalo-raffle-promo/.

Sending and receiving remittances is now easier than ever – especially with Smart Padala agents just 6 minutes away wherever you are! With this, Smart Padala delivers a truly SENDali experience for all your remittance needs whether you are sending money to a loved one, or receiving much-needed remittance from here and abroad.

To know more about PayMaya’s products and services, visit www.PayMaya.com or follow @PayMayaOfficial on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more details on Smart Padala, visit https://smartpadala.ph/

A play between the words send and dali – SENDali gives customers an accessible and convenient remittance experience with Smart Padala. This is made possible by Smart Padala’s widest and most accessible network of over 60,000 agent touchpoints nationwide – present in 92% of the cities and municipalities across the country. With this SENDali Manalo promo, sending padala to your friends and family is even more rewarding too

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines, with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government.

It provides more than 41 million Filipinos with access to financial services through its consumer platforms. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 380,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 60,000 partner agent touchpoints serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved access to digital services. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country, including “every day” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants, as well as government agencies and units.

