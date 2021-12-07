‘Mentally ill’ farmer hacks 3 minors in Dalaguete

CEBU, Philippines—Three minors were stabbed by a 27-year-old farmer in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu on Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021.

The suspect, who was said to be suffering from a mental illness, was identified by the police as Junjun Guevara Quijano, a resident of Barangay Tabon, which is a mountain barangay in Dalaguete.

According to police reports, the suspect suddenly attacked the victims, 9 and 10 years old, who were just doing the laundry. The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. in Purok 2 in Barangay Tabon.

The victim allegedly first hacked the two female victims several times “without apparent reason.”

The third victim, 14, a male and a brother of the two female victims, tried to help his sisters but was also stabbed.

Quijano stabbed himself afterward, police said.

Police confiscated a knife and bolo from the suspect.

The victims were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment while the suspect is now in police custody.

Dalaguete police are still investigating the crime. /rcg

