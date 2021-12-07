Ahong hopes Lapu-Lapu Expressway gets council’s nod

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is hoping that the city council will approve the proposed Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX).

LLEX is a skyway project, under a Private-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Chan said that the LLEX would cost P24.81 billion, which will be shouldered by a private contractor.

“Aduna pa gyud kitay madawat nga bahin sa kinitaan niini nga mapuno sa income sa atong syudad ug atong magamit sa mga lain-laing proyekto alang sa mga katawhang Oponganon,” Chan said.

Once done, the expressway will connect the third bridge located in the municipality of Cordova to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

“Ang Lapu-Lapu Expressway ang maoy tubag sa maong problema nga magsumpay og agianan gikan sa airport paingon sa third bridge. Mao kini ang pinakaunang skyway sa tibuok Visayas ug Mindanao nga nahitabo ubos sa atong administrasyon,” he added.

Chan said that if the project would be approved and completed, this would help a lot in easing the city’s traffic situation.

“Literal nga 7 minutes na lang ang byahe gikan sa airport paingon sa SRP,” he said.

He also believes that the project will be able to help boost the city’s economy as it would attract more investors to do business in the city.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, the city held a public hearing on the project that was attended by Chan, vice-mayor Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy, city councilors, and other stakeholders.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy