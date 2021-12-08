Caroling duo using guitar and violin impresses netizens

CEBU, Philippines—Christmas is just around the corner and the season would not be complete without the Christmas carols and the street carolers.

In Cebu City, a video of a caroling duo is making rounds online.

The partners were filmed by a netizen while they were serenading a milk tea shop in Barangay Quiot, Pardo last December 2, 2021, using the relaxing melody of a violin and a guitar.

The pair was identified as Jade Abella Villavelez and Siegried Catipay.

Alex Lagrimas Yap, the video uploader, said he was buying a drink from the shop when the two caught his attention as they play the popular Christmas song “Kasadya Ning Taknaa.”

“Thursday po yan nang gabi mga bandang 8:20pm lumabas ako para mag milktea. Kaya yun nga nakabili ako along the road lang tapos nung pa balik na ako nasalubong ko silang dalawa, yung isa may dalang violin…

So na curious lang ako kung anong gagawin nila kaya nag stop muna ako at nanuod. Nag nagsimula na silang mag play ng Christmas carol parang na excite ako lalo,” Yap said.

As he got to witness such an amazing performance on a casual Thursday night, Yap asked the duo if he could take a video of them.

“ Di kami magkakilala pero masaya ako para sa kanilang dalawa. Kakaiba kasi ang effect ng christmas song sa ating buhay…..kahit ano pa yung pinagdadaanan natin sa buhay iiwan parin tayong nakangiti pag makarinig tayo ng Christmas songs and carols,” said Yap. /rcg

