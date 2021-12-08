Panaghiusa endorses Isko-Sara

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Joey Daluz-led Panaghiusa party is endorsing Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso for President and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte for Vice President.

Lawyer Jose Daluz III, who also chairs the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) said that they believe that Isko is the best leader to bring the country out of the economic turmoil brought by the pandemic.

“Ang ako lang being a Filipino, as a party, we have to choose a candidate who will be best for the country,” said Daluz.

As for Sara Duterte, it can already be expected as both Daluz and Councilor Raymond Garcia, the vice mayor candidate of the Barug-KUSUG-Panaghiusa coalition, are both supporters of the presidential daughter.

“Of course, our Vice President is Inday Sara. No one else,” said Daluz.

This pronouncement of national candidates is unique to Panaghiusa, as their coalition parties of KUSUG and Barug previously announced their support to their Senator Christopher Bong Go.

Since Go’s withdrawal from the presidential race, the parties have not yet announced their presidential candidate.

Daluz said that this is one thing that Panaghiusa wants to discuss with the coalition, as although they remain allies, Panghiusa wants to endorse its own national candidates.

He clarified that this does not mean any falling out with Barug or KUSUG and they will continue to endorse Mayor Michael Rama and Councilor Raymond Garcia.

“We believe that Mike Rama is the best candidate for mayor,” he said.

Panaghiusa also elected a new chairman in the person of former City Administrator, Floro Casas, Jr., as a replacement for late Mayor Edgardo Labella.

“Attorney Casas is the closest person to Mayor Labella. I mean, Jepoy Labella is in KUSUG, so we chose him,” said Daluz.

Daluz believes that Casas will be able to bring forth the same brand of leadership as the late mayor.

For his part, Rama said there are no problems with the coalition. He said he respects the autonomy of Panaghiusa to choose their own national candidates.

Anyway, he is still waiting for President Rodrigo Duterte to endorse a presidential candidate.

“Sa kanang ka Sara, parehas ra man ta. As for the President, we will cross the bridge when we get there,” said Rama. /rcg

