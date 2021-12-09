Cebu City nears herd immunity

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City is about to reach herd immunity, and they hope to achieve this by the end of the year.

The City Health Department (CHD) said that as of December 8, 2021, the vaccination has reached 92 percent of the target eligible population.

Although it lagged behind its neighbors, Mandaue City and Lapu-lapu City, the CHD notes that Cebu City’s population far surpasses the other two combined.

The city has a target population of 719,000 and because of the National Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1, 2021, the city has significantly increased the number of vaccinated individuals.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the officer-in-charge of the CHD, said that the city has another chance to reach the 100 percent with another set of National Vaccination Days from December 15 to 17, 2021.

“Magopen tag sites, pero mga 30 sites nalang. Atong target kay 7,000 a day nalang,” said Ibones.

The priority of these sites are senior citizens because the city cannot be placed under Alert Level 1 if the vaccination for senior citizens has not reached more than 50 percent.

This is also why Mayor Michael Rama has prioritized the release of financial assistance to fully vaccinated senior citizens in an attempt to bring the vaccination number of this sector up.

“Moawhag gyod ta sa mga seniors nga magpabakuna arun ma Alert Level 1 na ta unya makaopen na tag more establishment,” said Ibones.

Mayor Rama said that he sees herd immunity in the very near future.

“As we are doing a massive vaccination, I am seeing that herd immunity is not far away,” said Rama.

Seniors are prioritized

For the next days, the CHD will be opening pop up vaccination sites in the barangays to prioritize senior citizens.

Senior citizens are encouraged to take advantage of these pop up vaccination sites so they can get their financial assistance this month earlier than those who are unvaccinated.

Here are the list of the pop up sites on the following dates:

POP UP VACCINATION SITES ON DEC. 9

a. HIPODROMO

B. BUSAY

C. KALUNASAN

D. KAMPUTHAW

E. LAHUG

F. B.O LUZ

H. BULACAO

I. INAYAWAN

J.MAMBALING

K. QUIOT

L. TEJERO

M. SAN NICOLAS PROPER

N. CALAMBA

O. DULJO

P. GUADALUPE

Q. LABANGON

R. PUNTA

S. TISA

T. MABOLO

U. TALAMBAN

V. APAS

W. ICONIQUE

POP. UP VACCINATION SITES FOR DEC.10

a. KALUNASAN

B. KAMPUTHAW

C. LAHUG

D. B.O LUZ

E. KINASANG.AN

F. BULACAO

G. INAYAWAN

H. MAMBALING

I. POB PARDO

J. TINAGO

K. SAN NICOLAS PROPER

L. CALAMBA

M. DULJO

N. GUADALUPE

O. LABANGON

P. PUNTA

Q. TISA

R. MABOLO

S. TALAMBAN

T. APAS

POP UP VAX SITES FOR DEC. 11

A. KALUNASAN

B. KAMPUTHAW

C. LAHUG

D. B. O LUZ

E. KINASANG-AN

F. BULACAO

G. INAYAWAN

H. MAMBALING

I. POB. PARDO

J. SUBA

K. GUADALUPE

L. LABANGON

M. TISA

N. MABOLO

O. TALAMBAN

