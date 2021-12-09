 Ginebra San Miguel launches 2022 Calendar Girl 

Ginebra San Miguel launches Kapamilya actress and social media vixen Chie Filomeno as its 2022 Calendar Girl. Filomeno, a celebrity housemate in the TV reality show Pinoy Big Brother Season 10, was visibly ecstatic when she was officially introduced Wednesday (December 1) via an online launch event as the newest member of the Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) family.

“To be a part of the Ginebra San Miguel family is such a big fulfillment for me. This is a dream come true. I am really happy and grateful to be a part of the brand’s legacy,” says Filomeno, adding that being chosen by the maker of the world’s largest-selling gin as its calendar girl marks an important milestone in her budding showbiz career.

GSMI National Sales and Marketing Manager Allan Mercado describes Filomeno as a modern Filipina who certainly personifies the Ginebra San Miguel attributes. “Chie Filomeno is a modern woman who is passionate in her work as a model, vlogger, youth influencer, and actress. Ginebra San Miguel chose Chie Filomeno because she embodies the attributes that our products stand for – a modern Filipina who personifies our brand attributes of being ‘matapang,’ ‘ganado,’ and having that ‘never-say-die’ attitude.”

The 2022 Ginebra San Miguel calendar captures the 24-year-old actress’ many interests and hobbies in six (6) layouts – as a health and fitness enthusiast, a race car driver, a roller skater, a fashion trendsetter, a surfer, and a beach lover.

This edition of the Ginebra San Miguel calendar also features a QR code that consumers can scan using their smartphones to see Chie Filomeno’s calendars come to life, showing behind-the-scenes videos of her calendar girl photoshoots and a special message to her fans and followers.

MORE THAN A PRETTY FACE

Filomeno believes that being a Ginebra San Miguel calendar girl is more than just being sexy and having a pretty face. “It is definitely beyond that. It is about being strong. It is about feeling and looking good, not just on the outside, but also on the inside. I know I am more than just a pretty face. I am more than my mistakes. I know I still have a lot to prove, not to other people, but to myself. My competition is myself and not anyone else,” she says.

Filomeno, who reveals that she is a big fan of Barangay Ginebra’s LA Tenorio, has likewise taken the basketball team’s famous mantra to heart. “My instinct has always been never-say-die. That’s my top-of-mind. Never-say-die in everything. What if you are an inch closer to success and then you give up? Sayang lahat ng pinagtrabahuhan mo. All the blood, sweat, and tears. Hanggang sa huling patak, dapat may bagong tapang. ‘Yun din ang reminder sa akin lagi ng parents ko,” she shares.

With a combined following of over 6 million on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, Filomeno knows that it is important especially in this time of the pandemic, to put such influence to good use.

“I use it in a positive way, to inspire people because that is what we all need right now. We should use our influence to inspire and give hope. That has been my goal,” relates Filomeno, who hopes to take this chance as Ginebra San Miguel’s newest brand ambassador to spread hope and positivity.

Filomeno earned the admiration of netizens recently when she helped out a group of jeepney drivers who were begging for alms along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City, and urged the public through her social media accounts to give back in any way they can.

Filomeno joins actress Sue Ramirez for GSM Blue, social media sensation Albert Nicolas, and actor/singer Matteo Guidicelli for Primera Light Brandy in GSMI’s growing roster of brand ambassadors.

The Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl is a long-held tradition in GSMI and an important part of the brand’s history. Since its inception in 1988, beauty queens, actresses, and models who have made their mark in their respective fields have graced the Ginebra San Miguel calendar. Among them were Marian Rivera (2009 and 2014), Anne Curtis (2011), Solenn Heusaff (2012), Kim Domingo (2017), former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach (2019), and Sanya Lopez (2020).

GSMI is the producer of the world’s largest-selling gin Ginebra San Miguel. Other quality GSMI products include GSM Blue Light Gin, GSM Blue Flavors Mojito, Gin Pomelo and Margarita, GSM Premium Gin, Antonov Vodka, Añejo Gold Rum, Vino Kulafu, and Primera Light Brandy.

For more details, like the Ginebra San Miguel official Facebook page www.facebook.com/BarangayGinebra or log on to www.ginebra.com.ph.

