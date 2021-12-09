Misa de Gallo, Simbang Gabi now open for everyone in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Since Lapu-Lapu City has already achieved herd immunity after vaccinating 70 percent of its eligible population, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has also relaxed its restrictions for the Misa de Gallo and Simbang Gabi in line with the upcoming Christmas celebration.

Executive Order no. 2021-70 issued by Chan dated November 6, 2021, establishes the guidelines for the conduct of Misa de Gallo, Simbang Gabi, Christmas Parties, and other activities related to Christmas 2021 and New Year’s Celebration in the City of Lapu-Lapu.

Chan told CDN that since the city has already achieved herd immunity, he will now allow any individual to attend the Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo that will start on December 16, regardless of their vaccination status.

Chan said that he would only require churchgoers to always wear their face masks for the whole duration of the Masses.

“Ang mga bata, kung mosimba pwede basta naka-face mask. Pero naa man gyuy mga bata nga dili maka-face mask, hilabi na ang mga new born baby, so dili lang nato pugson,” Chan said.

Chan also urged Catholic churches to implement and install “No Mask, No Entry” signages in all entrances for the guidance and information of all churchgoers.

The E.O. stated that Misa de Gallo shall be held every 3:00 a.m.-4:30 a.m., while Simbang Gabi Masses shall be done every 7:00 p.m. from December 15-24, 2021.

Masses to welcome Christmas and New Year shall also be held every 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on December 24 and December 31, respectively.

The city is also encouraging Catholic churches to conduct live streaming of masses for the benefit of those who cannot physically attend the mass celebration.

The E.O. also maintains the implementation of 50 percent venue capacity inside the church and 70 percent outdoor venue capacity.

To also give ample time to churchgoers in traveling from their residences to churches, the E.O. has temporarily adjusted the curfew period to 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. from December 16-24, 2021, only.

Those who would also conduct Christmas parties, family reunions, New Year’s Eve countdown activities are advised to always ensure strict compliance with the existing mandatory public health safety protocols and the curfew period.

The E.O. also allows the conduct of caroling, while it designated the Mactan Circumferential Road passing through Barangays Babag, Canjulao, and Calawisan as designated fireworks display areas for all fireworks retailers with special permits issued by the office of the mayor. /rcg

