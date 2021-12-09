Tracy Maureen Perez wins first round of Miss World Head to Head Challenge

CEBU, Philippines—Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez won the first round of the Head to Head Challenge fast track event of Miss World 2021.

This challenge is one of the pre-pageant activities or fast-track events.

The Head to Head Challenge challenges the contestants about their knowledge of the world and their advocacies.

The candidates were divided into 15 groups.

The Cebuana beauty on December 9, 2021, emerged as the winner for Group 11 besting candidates from Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Macau, France, and Gibraltar.

She talked about being a “miracle baby” and the ability she wants to have if given the chance. She said that she wants to use her platform to “help people see the little miracles in their lives.”

The Head to Head Challenge winner will advance to the semifinal round outright.

Previously, Perez also topped the Head to Head Challenge in her Miss World Philippines stint.

Perez is now a semi-finalist for the Head to Head fast track event and she will be competing with the other group winners.

The coronation night of the Miss World 2021 competition will be held on December 17, 8 a.m. (Philippine time) in Puerto Rico. /rcg

