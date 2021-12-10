RAFI named Most Outstanding COVID-19 Volunteer Organization in Central Visayas

In recognition for its COVID-19 response efforts, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) has been named as the Most Outstanding COVID-19 Volunteer (Organization Category) in Central Visayas by the Regional Development Council VII, National Economic and Development Authority VII, and the Philippine National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency (PNVSCA).

The Search for the Outstanding COVID-19 Volunteers highlights the contributions of individual volunteers and organizations who “offered their services, skills, and resources at this time of the pandemic, specifically for the period of October 2020 to September 2021.” The search is organized by the PNVSCA, in coordination with the Regional Development Council and the National Economic and Development Authority Regional Offices.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, RAFI, through its Humanitarian Disaster Preparedness and Response program, rolled out a massive COVID-19 preparedness, prevention, mitigation, and adaptation campaign in Cebu and across of the Visayas.

RAFI provided extensive response and relief support to communities and organizations affected by and responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

RAFI has been an active partner in supporting national and local government response efforts. The foundation supported both local government units and hospitals by providing relief to affected communities, accommodation, transportation, meals, medical and PPE supplies to healthcare workers, and assisted in the establishment of the Bayanihan Centers, Cebu’s large quarantine facilities.

Since early 2021, RAFI has actively supported the government’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout by producing massive vaccination information, education, and communication (IEC) campaigns. It works closely with government units in rollout IEC strategies, including vaccine videos, collaterals, and workshops. Since the onset of the pandemic, RAFI has worked closely with volunteer doctors and healthcare professionals in implementing COVID-19 awareness and vaccine information programs at a barangay level.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. We share this award with all our program partners who have provided extensive support in all our Komunidad Kontra COVID-19 efforts. Responding to and curbing the spread of COVID-19 is a shared responsibility and we are thankful to work closely with local government units, the private sector, our partner doctors and medical professionals, and the public. RAFI remains committed to continuing our work with our communities and supporting the government’s call in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Together, we can rise above COVID-19,” said RAFI Chief Operating Officer Riella Guioguio.

The Humanitarian Disaster Preparedness and Response Program of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. is tasked in handling disaster response activities affecting communities primarily in Cebu and the rest of the country. The response approach involves relief operations, rehabilitation efforts, training for partner local government units, and funding partner organizations.