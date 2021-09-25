Cebu City govt, RAFI to prepare games, prizes for vaccinated individuals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Be sure to get your COVID-19 vaccine for a chance to win prizes in raffles and other promos that are being prepared by the Cebu City government and the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI).

Under the city’s “Perya Bakuna Papremyo” program that will start on October 1, booths will be set up at the city’s vaccination centers to give the vaccinees a chance to win cash and non-cash prizes.

This is the city’s way of enticing more Cebuanos to already have themselves inoculated against COVID-19.

“There are a lot of people who are willing to help. I have to talked to many philanthrophists and they commit to provide the prizes,” acting Mayor Micah Rama said.

After they get their jabs, vaccinees will be asked to visit the game booth that will be placed near the exit and get a chance to win prizes by spinning the wheel of fortune.

Or you can chose play the “Bakuna Balloon Pop” game. The mechanics are simple. Just pop a balloon and bring home a prize.

The city government is also planning to organize a raffle draw for all those who already had their jabs in Cebu City and these will be made during important celebrations like the coming Halloween, Christmas and Valentines Day.

Prizes will include cash, pangkabuhayan showcase, and possibly a house and lot.

Also, the city will also be giving out special awards to the barangays with the most number of vaccinated residents, the most number of inoculated senior citizens and the one that was able to execute the most creative vaccination campaign.

Prizes for the winning barangays will include cash aid and funding for project implementation.

Metro Cebu-wide Campaign

Meanwhile, RAFI plans to further expand the offer of incentives to barangays with the most number of vaccinated residents and that are located in other localities in Metro Cebu.

RAFI is allocating at least P3 million for its Metro Cebu-wide campaign to recognize the Top 5 barangays per Local Government Unit.

A cash prize of P20,000 each will be given to the barangays with the most number of vaccinated individual, the most number of inoculated senior citizens, those reaching 100 percent or up to 70 percent herd immunity, and the one with the best vaccination roll-out practices.

The foundation will also be organizing a raffle draw on December 20 where in all vaccinated individuals in the Metro are eligible to join.

Finally, RAFI will also be providing aid to sectors like the women groups, LGBTQ organization, and fraternity or sorority chapters under their “Sectoral Bakuna Ayuda” to encourage their members to get vaccinated. / dcb

