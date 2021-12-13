Primary Homes, Inc. recognizes ‘heroes’ in virtual Grand Partners’ Appreciation Night

Your reliable partner, Primary Homes, Inc., gathered its sales brokers and agents for a fun-filled afternoon on December 9, 2021 to celebrate the company’s milestones for the year.

The company’s Grand Partners’ Appreciation Night continues to be the grandest gathering of brokers and real estate agents in Central Visayas. For the second year now, Primary Homes organized an online event that was joined by almost 1, 000 individuals to ensure the safety of all participants and to comply with IATF health protocols.

With this year’s theme “We are all Heroes,” Primary Homes gave honor and recognition to modern-day heroes in the real estate industry, who continue to face their daunting tasks and who effortlessly guide their clients through the process of owning a home. Aside from this, they also battle against industry disruptions, changing technology, client expectations accelerating by the day, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite all these challenges our brokers and agents remain the champions of their clients, giving them the kind of real estate service that they expect, demand, and deserve. We are proud and grateful to all of them for their remarkable contribution to our outstanding sales performance and for forging valuable relationships between PHI and the clients. -Ramero Espina, PHI VP for Sales & Marketing

During the virtual event, Primary Homes, Inc. handed Awards of Excellence, Individual and Realty Category recognitions, and other special awards for exemplary and unparalleled performance that contributed to the company’s sales results and for their commitment to the customers and the organization. The chosen role model sellers were also announced through the “Huwaran” awards.

Since the inception of the Primary Homes Sales Incentive Program in 2008, the company has released millions worth of incentives, including 45 house and lots. Around half of these housing units were raffled off during the annual Grand Partners’ Night while the other half were given through Pabahay Program availment.

During the online event on Dec. 9, millions worth of raffle and cash prizes were given to lucky winners while a brilliant roster of performers led by comedienne Ethel Booba, Cebuano singer-songwriter Jem Cubil, internet sensation DanVibes, singer Chriss Ross, the Pasarela Challenge, and other games provided loads of fun and entertainment.

This year, Primary Homes, Inc. is being very generous as it gave away four La Prima Homes house and lot packages as a grand prize to two raffle draw winners from Cebu and two more from their Bohol-Negros cluster.

Meal gift certificates were also distributed through P-Plus for the sellers to celebrate with their families during the event.

P-Plus, a lifestyle membership app, launched its Bayanihan referral functionality during the Grand Partners’ Appreciation Night 2021.

Francis Icamen, Sales Operations Department Head of Primary Homes, Inc., shared that great things are in store for the company in 2022 such as improving the company’s digital platform, extending the Pabahay Program, and expanding their best projects in Cebu, Bohol, and Negros.

“The year 2020 is very promising. Let family, love, and sacrifice be your fuel for being, selling, living, and achieving your dreams. Let God be your guide and Primary Homes Inc. your reliable partner,” said Icamen.

Celebrating 30 years of being a reliable real estate partner, Primary Homes, Inc. continues to be one of the trusted real estate movers in the country with a prestigious portfolio of projects in Cebu, Bohol, and Negros.

Learn more about Primary Homes, Inc. and its projects through their Facebook page or by visiting www.primaryhomes.com.

ADVERTORIAL