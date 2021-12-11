PH includes Portugal in red-list countries

The Philippines will include Portugal in its list of red countries, or those at high risk for COVID-19, beginning Dec. 12, Malacañang announced on Friday.

From Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, travelers from Portugal would be allowed entry but would have to undergo quarantine and testing protocols for returning Filipinos from red list countries.

Beginning Dec. 15, travelers from Portugal will be barred from entering the Philippines, unless they are Filipinos for repatriation on Bayanihan flights.

Arriving travelers would be required to present a negative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test taken within 72 hours prior to departure from their country of origin.

