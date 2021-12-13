P5M lost in Casuntingan, Mandaue fire
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A late night fire damaged a warehouse located in Sitio Pilapil, Barangay Cansuntingan in Mandaue City on Sunday, December 12.
Damage caused by the fire was pegged at P5 million, according to Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Danny Zamoras.
Fire investigators are yet to determine the cause of the fire that was reported at 10:55 p.m. on Sunday and was traced to have started at the production area. It was placed under control at around midnight on Monday, Dec. 13, and was put out almost four hours later.
Zamoras said the fire hit the warehouse of Crafters of Cebu that is owned by businesswoman Nalyn Go. / dcb
