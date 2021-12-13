Mandani Bay holds first horticulture exhibit

World-class development, Mandani Bay, opens its doors for an exclusive horticulture experience at the Mandani Bay Show Gallery that is located in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The four-day event is in collaboration with Blooms and Greens that is owned by the renowned Cebuano gardener extraordinaire Jaime Chua. It started last December 11 and will continue until Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All their plant displays are worthy to be made part of a collection or as a gift for friends and family members this Christmas.

According to Gilbert Ang, Project Director of HTLand Inc., they have long planned this event but its implementation was delayed as a result of the pandemic. They made sure to already push through with it this December in time for the holiday season.

“We are very eager to get a 5-star Building for Ecologically Responsive Design (BERDE) rating from the Philippine Green Building Council (PHILGBC). And one of the major components is the landscape that we put in the building. Most of the condos here (Cebu) just plant shrubs because they did not provide an area that is deep enough for a tree to grow, and here in Mandani Bay, we provided,” Ang added.

Mandani Bay’s 5-star BERDE rating is the highest and first in the VisMin regions, solidifying the development firm’s adherence to world-class standards in green building. And inviting Chua for an exclusive preview of his ornamental and flowering plants collection is perfect for their sustainability advocacy.

The exhibit features different plants species and varieties from Chua’s collection. It includes exquisitely beautiful plants like aglaonema, anthuriums, orchids, bougainvillea, monsters, and philodendron.

According to Chua, he propagates his plants in a 1.5-hectare nursery in Barangay Busay in Cebu City. He has over 1,000 plant species there.

For those who are planning to have their own collection, Chua is asking them to do a lot or research and to lean the proper care and grooming of plants. He said that taking care of plants requires passion and a lot of knowledge.

The exclusive horticulture preview is also part of Mandani Bay’s way of showcasing Cebuano talents like Sio Montera, a renowned visual artist, and Murillo, a local furniture designer.

The exclusive horticulture preview is also part of Mandani Bay's way of showcasing Cebuano talents like Sio Montera, a renowned visual artist, and Murillo, a local furniture designer.