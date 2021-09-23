Invest in Cebu: Mandani Bay’s webinar highlights infrastructure boom in the province

With the nearing completion of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), many industry leaders can’t wait for Cebuanos to finally utilize this great infrastructure project and also share in the benefits that its operation will bring to the local economy.

And in its latest episode of RISE webinar series, Mandani Bay and the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC), explains the important role that this infrastructure project will play in shaping the future of a very competitive locality like Cebu.

The episode titled “Why Infrastructure Matters: A Look at the Future of Cebu” featured CCLEC President and General Manager Allan Alfon and HTLand, Inc. Assistant Vice-President for Sales Audi Villa.

READ: Mandani Bay’s Rise Webinar to tackle significance of infrastructure in Cebu

Throughout the years, it is undeniable that Cebu’s population has dramatically increased.

And with the rise in the number of people who are choosing to live and work here, traffic congestion has became a daily occurrence in the lives of every Cebuano.

However, according to Villa, congestion is also a “happy” problem because this means that the economy is “aggressively moving.”

“Whenever there is a boom, there is traffic. And with more traffic, more investors are coming in,” he said.

Alfon added that we should look at traffic as a business opportunity instead of something that we hate as improvements in public transportation can be introduced with the government and the private sector working side by side.

“The more traffic management comes in, it follows that we will have more investors coming in,” Alfon said.

It was also discussed during the virtual show that aside from being a solution to Cebu’s congestion problems, CCLEX is also a tourist attraction. The crossway drive is something to be excited about when in Cebu.

Proximity to the city is also one of the benefits of the project. When that fourth bridge becomes operational, travelers from the south can easily move to other parts of Cebu using the coastal highway.

With the Metro Cebu Expressway, travel time from Naga City in the south to Danao City in the north will already be cut to one hour and a half.

And with Cebu, being the center of commerce in Central Visayas, investors will see that there will always be a market for share and return of investments when you invest here.

Mandani Bay is among the businesses that are benefited by all the newly completed and soon-to-be-completed infrastructure projects in Cebu.

Mandani Bay is a world-class 20-hectare waterfront township development that sits with a stunning view of the Mactan coast and the encompassing cityscape in Mandaue City.

Strategically located at the center of the province’s biggest cities – Cebu and Mactan — Mandani Bay sets the bar for a new era of development as it aims to become the lifestyle center in the coming years.

And with the ongoing global health pandemic, many real estate properties are beginning to offer flexible payment options and lower monthly rates to aid their clients during these trying times.

Contact Mandani Bay today or visit their award-winning Mandani Bay show gallery located along F. E. Zuelig Avenue, Mandaue City to learn more about Asia’s next urban landmark and its exciting events for you and your family.

Related Stories

Time to step up: Mandani Bay’s Webinar discusses points to guide businesses post-pandemic

Mandani Bay’s RISE Webinar to tackle how to effectively guide your businesses out of COVID-19 crisis