Tepora on alleged weight issues: ‘It’s not true’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former World Boxing Association (WBA) interim world featherweight champion, Jhack “El Kapitan” Tepora denied allegations that he was overweight, which resulted to the cancellation of his comeback fight on Friday, December 17, 2021, in Bohol.

According to the 26-year-old Cebuano knockout artist, he is currently dealing with flu, which forced him to withdraw from the fight against Jino Rodrigo. It was supposed to be his debut in the super lightweight division (140 pounds).

Tepora and Rodrigo were scheduled to fight in the co-main event of “Suntok Sa Pangarap” fight card promoted by Harada Boxing Gym.

“Dili tinuod nga overweight ko, six pounds na lang akong kuhaunon para sa weight limit pero gihilantan ko, ubo ug sip-on. Naa ko diri karon sa Bohol giubanan ko sa promoter sa Harada Boxing Gym para tan-awn ni akong condition. Naa na sad ko medical certificate nga nagpamatuod nga nasakit ko,” said Tepora.

He strongly denied that he has weight problems for his fight with Rodrigo, claiming he has been training since October and has cut his weight from 180 pounds to 146 pounds before he had the flu.

“Gamay na man lang kaayo ang kuhaunon sa akong timbang gyud. Wala gyud ko mag expect mahitabo ni nako nga masakit ko. 180 pounds ko una ko gi tawagan sa Harada nga mo duwa ko ug December. Naningkamot ko ug training ug maayo para maka fight pero wala ko magdahom nga masakit ko,” added Tepora.

Tepora has been on the spotlight lately after he called out unbeaten Boholano world title challenger Mark Magsayo for a boxing match to determine who is the best Filipino featherweight.

After receiving backlash from Filipino boxing fans, Tepora apologized to Magsayo.

Despite his roller coaster journey following his lone pro career defeat in 2019 against unheralded boxer Oscar Escandon in the United States, Tepora still remains a dangerous boxer on paper.

He has a record of 23 wins with 17 knockouts and one defeat. He’s the former WBO Oriental and WBO Asia Pacific youth super bantameight champion and WBO Inter-Continental featherweight champion.

Tepora said that once he’s fully recovered from his flu, he will train again and try to fight in January 2022.

“Akong paninguhaon nga makabalik dayon ko ug duwa next year inig ka ayo nako. Dili nako usikan ang panahon kay wala sad ni nako gustoha ang nahitabo nako,” added Tepora.

