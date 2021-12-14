Forestview breaks ground for Forestview Homes in Carcar

CARCAR—Cebu-based real estate developer Forestview Realty & Development Inc. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new residential development, Forestview Homes, last December 2, 2021.

The event marked a significant milestone for Forestview as the 4.65-hectare economic subdivision is its first venture into large-scale residential real estate development.

As its first residential community, Forestview made sure that the Forestview Homes offers the best quality and features designed for the needs and convenience of first-time homeowners and starting families.

Forestview Homes has a total of 627 two-story townhouse units that already come with room partitions on the second floor, one toilet and bath, a carport, and a service area.

For more information, one may call Forestview Sales at 09988634849 / (032) 384 1281 or email [email protected]

The finished units feature solid concrete exterior walls; painted walls and partitions; bathroom fixtures; tiled toilet and bath; tiled living, dining, and kitchen floors; kitchen counter with base cabinet; operable clear glass windows; individual utility meters; and pre-painted long-span roof.

The gated community also puts the safety and wellness of homeowners at the forefront with 24/7 security and ample outdoor spaces for families to enjoy. Amenities include recreational facilities, a multi-purpose hall, and lots of open green spaces for much-needed time with nature.

Located in Liburon, Carcar, the development is just a stone’s throw away from malls, supermarkets, dining spots, and other necessities. It has the perfect mix of laidback provincial life and urban convenience that a fast-developing city like Carcar can offer.

Future homeowners can now start investing in their own homes for as low as P4,750 per month. The first 50 buyers will get a 3% discount when they reserve from today until December 31, 2021.

Be up-to-date with the latest news and promos by following Forestview Realty & Development Inc. on Facebook.

ADVERTORIAL