Bong Go formally withdraws from 2022 presidential race

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Bong Go on Tuesday formalized the filing of his withdrawal from the presidential race in the 2022 polls.

Go personally went to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to lodge his withdrawal.

“As a matter of principle, wala na po ako sa karerang ito sa pagtakbo bilang pangulo ngayong 2022 [i’m no longer part of the 2022 presidential race],” he told reporters.

“Ako po ay may isang salita. Kung ano po yung sinabi ko tutuparin ko po yan [I am a man of my word. I will fulfill whatever I have said],” he added.

On Nov. 30, the senator announced he is quitting his presidential bid, saying his heart and mind contradicted his actions.

Go also cited his family’s opposition to his move to run for president as among the reasons for his withdrawal.

“Matagal na po akong desidido. Naghahanap lang po ako ng tamang panahon (para mag-file ng withdrawal). Sa totoo lang, ako nga lang mismo pumunta dito, sumakay lang ako po ako ng taxi,” Go said.

(I’ve made my decision. I was just waiting for the right time to file my withdrawal. Honestly, I just rode a taxi here alone.)

“Inaantay ko lang po ang kaunting panahon na ipaintindi ko sa mga supporters ko na talagang nagre-resist po ang aking puso at ang aking isipan sa pagtakbo bilang pangulo,” he added.

(I just want enough time to make my supporters understand that my heart and mind are resisting the idea of running for president.)

The senator also asked his supporters to understand his decision and called on them to pick a president that would continue the programs of the current administration.

“Sana po’y maintindihan niyo po ako, humihingi po ako ng paumanhin sa mga supporters ko, nandito naman po ako na handang magserbisyo pa rin po sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go added.

(I hope you can understand me and I’m asking my supporters for forgiveness, I assure you that I will still be here to serve you the best that I can.)



