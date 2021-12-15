Niyomtrong KOs ‘Super Inggo’ Paradero

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The world title remained very elusive for Filipino Robert “Super Inggo” Paradero after he was knocked out in Phuket, Thailand against WBA super world minimumweight champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

With the victory, the Niyomtrong logged his tenth successful world title defense, making him the longest-reigning champion for the title since 2016.

Niyomtrong perfectly landed a right straight to Paradero’s head that decked the latter on the canvas in the fifth round.

Paradero tried to beat the referee’s count, but coudn’t.

Before the knockdown, Paradero came out aggressively and was even scoring better than Niyomtrong, who was forced to defend himself and banked on counter punches.

Niyomtrong gained momentum in the third round when most of his counter right straights began to connect.

In the following round, Niyomtrong hit the canvas twice for losing his balance. Paradero was also knocked down numerous times in the same round, but were all ruled as slips by the referee.

In the end, the 25-year-old Paradero of Bukidnon faltered in his second world title shot.

In February this year, he almost dethroned WBA world minimumweight champion Victor Saludar in Biñan City, Laguna but lost via a split decision.

Paradero, the former WBO Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight champion, suffered his second defeat.

He has 18 wins, 12 by knockouts.

Meanwhile, the 31-year old Niyomtrong, formerly known as “Knockout CP Freshmart,” remains unbeaten at 23-0 (win-loss) with nine knockouts.

/bmjo

