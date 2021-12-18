BangonCebu trends after seeing devastating effects of typhoon Odette

CEBU CITY, Philippines— #BangonCebu is trending on Twitter and on other social media platforms as posts of the devastating aftermath of super typhoon Odette in Cebu continue to surface.

As photos of twisted and wrecked metal posts, toppled down trees, and damaged structures continue to flood social media platforms, Cebuanos are making sure they comfort one another through the hashtag #BangonCebu posted on their social media accounts.

On Twitter, Cebuanos shared the devastating effects of the wrath of Odette, which pummelled through Cebu with maximum gustiness of 255 kp/h last Thursday night, December 16, 2021.

In these next few tweets, you can see how Cebuanos are being resilient amid this horrific and traumatizing super typhoon experience in Cebu.

In these trying times, let us not forget to think about others who are in need too. Just like the simple line we always remind our children, “sharing is caring,” let us go by this line and together we shall stand strong again as one. #BangonCebu. /bmjo