UPDATE: Death toll in entire Cebu rises to 76 due to #OdettePH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) has claimed the lives of 68 people in the entire island province of Cebu.

Local media compiled reports from local disaster and risk reduction and management offices here, showing that the death toll has reached 68 as of December 20, 2021, four days since Odette ravaged central and southern portions of the island.

Of this number, 46 are from the southern towns of Cebu province, 15 are from the capital Cebu City (not 20 as earlier reported), eight from Lapu-Lapu City, and seven from Mandaue City.

Felled Debris

Most of the fatalities recorded were due to fallen debris, particularly concrete blocks from collapsed houses or metal roofs.

There were others who died due to hypothermia after being exposed to cold and damp weather for hours when Odette wiped out their respective shelters.

Damages

Meanwhile, major roads in south Cebu, from Carcar City to certain parts of Alegria are now passable after roughly two days of clearing operations.

However, four-wheeled vehicles cannot proceed to Alegria’s Barangay Poblacion since one lane of the coastal highway collapsed into the nearby sea.

Access to Malabuyoc from Alegria can only be made possible through habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) since the road remained impassable for four-wheeled vehicles.

Odette made landfall in Carcar City on Thursday evening, December 16, 2021, as a Category 5 Super Typhoon.

The typhoon left a trail of destruction that included toppled telecommunication towers and power transmission lines.

Water supply in most parts of the province also remained scarce as there is still no running water available.

NOTE: This story is subject to update from time to time. Please refresh this page for more updated and accurate details.

