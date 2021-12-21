Malabuyoc still isolated, Capitol to send supplies by sea

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Towns in the southern portion of Cebu are now accessible after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) last December 16.

However, Malabuyoc remains isolated from the rest of the island-province as access to this 5th-class town in southwest Cebu suffered heavy damages.

The highway connecting Malabuyoc and its neighboring town in the north, Alegria, is not passable to four-wheeled vehicles as one lane collapsed into the nearby sea.

In the south, portions of the bridge linking the town to Ginatilan have also collapsed. Locals there made an improvised footbridge to cross between the two localities.

The Cebu Provincial Government, for its part, will be sending supplies by sea on Tuesday, December 21.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said they will be deploying a barge to transport essential goods such as food and fuel, and equipment for clearing operations to Malabuyoc.

“Even as I call DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) to make good of their promise that the bridge that has been partially damaged would be immediately addressed by installing panels, and finish it in two weeks,” said Garcia in a press conference.

“In the meantime, Malabuyoc cannot wait two weeks. They’re running out of rice and other goods,” she added.

The barge is scheduled to depart Ouano Wharf in Mandaue City on Tuesday morning, December 21, and is expected to arrive in Malabuyoc within the day.

Malabuyoc is located approximately 134 kilometers southwest of the capital Cebu City. It has a population of 19, 770 people, based on the 2020 census.

