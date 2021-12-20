Rama to businesses in Cebu City: Don’t take advantage of crisis or else …

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government on Monday, December 20, warned businesses here not to take advantage of the crisis spawned by Typhoon Odette.

Mayor Michael Rama said they might lose their business permits if they would be caught selling overpriced goods such as food and fuel despite the fact that the city had been placed under a state of calamity.

Rama made this pronouncement in a press conference, and following reports that several business establishments here were not complying with the price freeze being implemented.

If caught, the mayor said the owners or management would be compelled to explain before the government.

He said they, too, could face revocation of their business permits which meant closing down their operations.

“The last thing is sanction. But what is being required is the utmost showing and demonstration of Barangayan, Bayanihan and Boluntarismo. Let’s all help, let’s not take advantage over others. There are laws that will take care of that,” said Rama.

Price freeze is immediately implemented in areas under state of calamity like Cebu City.

On the other hand, Rama is considering the creation of an ‘express lane’ for utility vehicles both from the government and private firms.

He already sent a request letter on the matter to all managers and proprietors of gasoline stations in the city.

The mayor floated the idea if it meant expediting clearing operations in the city, and restoration works for the city’s energy and water supply.

“We need to emphasize how these government utility vehicles are crucial and indispensable to our relief and recovery effort… They shall not be made to line up or queue along with other private vehicles,” explained Rama.

The Department of Energy (DOE) earlier assured that the city had enough supply of fuel.

But since Cebu City has yet yet to fully restore its power and water supply, most gasoline stations here are having a hard time responding to the current demand.

Cebu City authorities already recorded 15 deaths due to the typhoon.

