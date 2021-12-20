Deaths due to typhoon Odette in entire Cebu now 76

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As of Monday afternoon, December 20, the total number of deaths due to Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in the entire Cebu have reached 76.

This was after Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference, confirmed that they recorded 13 more fatalities from Alcoy town in southeastern Cebu.

Garcia said the victims were swept away by rushing floodwater during the onslaught of Odette.

She added that authorities, later on, discovered that the families were residing on a natural waterway.

“Because the families, they lived in an area that was a long, dried-out creek. Wala nang tubig noon for many, many years and because of the typhoon biglang tumaas yung tubig,” said Garcia.

(Because the families, they lived in an area that was a long, dried-out creek. The creek had no water and had already dried up for many, many years and because of the typhoon the water from dried up creek suddenly rose.)

Alcoy is a 5th-class municipality located approximately 102 kilometers southeast of Cebu City with a population of roughly 19,100.

It was one of the areas badly hit by Odette. It is situated 65 kilometers south of Carcar City where the eye of the typhoon passed by last Thursday evening, December 16.

So far, the other deaths reported in the province were from the southern towns including Badian (8), Alegria (7), Aloguinsan (6), Dumanjug (5), Argao (2), Barili (2), Moalboal (2), and Pinamungajan (1).

Cebu province is currently under a state of calamity due to the crisis spawned by Odette.

RELATED STORIES

UPDATE: Death toll in entire Cebu rises to 76 due to #OdettePH

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy