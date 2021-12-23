Talisay City police nab two individuals selling overpriced fuel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay police continue to monitor individuals who take advantage of the high demand for petroleum products after they arrested two men for alleged selling of overpriced fuel in a buy-bust operation conducted in Sitio Pungsod, Lawaan 3 in Talisay City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, identified the two suspects as Roseller Acosta, 30, and his companion Andy Libradilla, 38, residents of the said barangay.

These two were arrested around 5 pm on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Caballes said that his personnel successfully closed a deal with these two suspects to buy a liter of gasoline worth P140.

During the said operation, Caballes added that they also confiscated six bottles filled with unleaded petroleum products from the two, four empty containers with 20 liters capacity, a green funnel, and P1,200 believed to be proceeds of their business.

These two are currently detained at the Talisay City Police Station while waiting for the filing of charges for violating Presidential Decree 1865 section 2, par e, which is the overpricing in the sale of petroleum products.

Since super typhoon Odette hit the region, demand for fuel has been high.

Some individuals took advantage of the situation by hoarding fuel and then selling them at a higher price.

The government has since taken action to address this issue.

