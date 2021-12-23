Aboitiz-led UnionBank opens 150th Ark in Cebu, offers service to people affected by OdettePH

Last November 29, 2021, Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), led by Aboitiz, opened its 150th Ark branch in Cebu. This marked another milestone in the Philippines’ first fully-digital bank, with their aim to continue providing superb customer experience in its physical touchpoints.

Aboitiz has always held Cebu, the Queen City of the South, and its people close to their hearts—a manifestation of the company remaining true to their Cebuano roots. The opening of Unionbank’s newest flagship store of The Ark is also a testament to their ambition of letting innovation drive Aboitiz’ businesses all over the Philippines.

Strategically located in Cebu IT Park, The Ark Cebu Arthaland is in one of the most preferred investment regions in the Philippines. Similarly to other branches nationwide, The Ark Cebu Exchange Arthaland brings digital banking in a physical format for Cebuano customers. You wouldn’t be able to find queuing, and the branches feature paperless, straightforward transactions with self-service machines.

The Ark Cebu Arthaland also boasts of a uniquely designed space with cozy conference and semi-private rooms, complete with multi-talented Branch Ambassadors who are specially trained to help customers enjoy the benefits of digital banking. The branch is located at the Ground Floor of the Cebu Exchange Tower at Salinas Drive in Lahug, Cebu City, and is open Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Ark has no singular blueprint—every branch differs in layout and adopts to their customers’ needs and behavior, in order for them to deliver the best customer experience. It can even be transformed as a venue for exclusive events. First unveiled back in September 2017, UnionBank’s Ark branch introduced pioneering features that changed the way people looked at banking, leveraging technology to address the typical inconveniences associated with visiting a bank branch.

UnionBank’s transformation has allowed customers to choose how they want to transact with their bank and at the same time experience the benefits and features of UnionBank’s digital innovation, thanks to their enabling of digital adaptation. This is in part of their thrust to promote financial inclusion and stay true to its commitment of “No one gets left behind”, as it continues to blaze the trail towards digitally transforming the way it does banking.

True to this promise, the Ark branch at Arthaland has been able to serve Cebuanos who are in need of access to ATMs as other banks continue to be affected by the power and network outages caused by super typhoon Odette.

