COVID-19 vaccination resumes in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has resumed its COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, December 27.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez said the COVID-19 vaccination resumed at the Pacific Mall vaccination site.

Sanchez said the site will only cater to second dosers and those who would want to receive booster shots.

The city suspended its COVID-19 vaccination since December 16 because of Typhoon Odette.

The city has four other vaccination sites namely the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, UCLM campus new building, J Centre Mall, and Parkmall.

“Ang Pacific mall (vaccination) ongoing pero with Parkmall and other malls ginegotiate pa to, assured nga mo help gihapon sila sa city of Mandaue,” said Sanchez.

(The Pacific Mall (vaccination) is ongoing but with Parkmall and other malls we are still negotiating, they assured that they will still help the city of Mandaue.)

Aside from the five vaccination sites, there was also the Mobile Vaccine Clinic during the weekend. Before the typhoon they also have off-site vaccinations at the barangays, at the companies and private schools that would request the VOC.

As of December 15, based on the Cebu Vaccination Statistics data, almost 91 percent of the city’s eligible population have already received their first dose while 72 percent are fully vaccinated.

RELATED STORIES

10 vaccination sites open for second dose in Cebu City

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy