10 vaccination sites open for second dose in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are 10 vaccination sites in Cebu City that are currently open for second dose inoculations.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) said they set-up the vaccination sites at the Quiot gym, St. Jude, Bulacao Pardo, Cogon Pardo gym, Suba gym, Shopwise, Basak San Nicolas, San Jose gym, Ermita gym, the Robinsons Cybergate, Robinsons Galleria, and the Cebu City Hall

“Barangay ra ta kay ang atoang mall ang SM seaside ug SM City and Ayala nibalibad sila tungod sa power tungod lagi wala’y tubig ba giuna lang nila ang goods kasabot ra gyud ta.”

“Magpasalamat gyud ta sa atong mga Barangay officials nga nisugot gyud sila nga magbakuna ta. This is only for second dose walay booster, walay first dose kay ato lang gi-una ang atoang mga second dose katong November 28, 30, and December 1,” said Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD.

Ibones said that they need to carry on with the vaccination because there are so many individuals due for second dose. The CHD will vaccinate as much as they can.

However, no booster shots will be released, for the meantime, because there are no booster doses available yet. The priority is for the second dose.

Ibones added that Typhoon Odette caused serious delay and damages to the vaccination program as many of the sites were destroyed.

Manpower has been difficult as well because the volunteer medical professionals could not be reached due to limitations on communication.

Fortunately, based on the current data of the CHD, herd immunity has been reached at least with respect to the first dose distributed. The city has jabbed over 700,000 individuals, which is already 70 percent of its estimated total population of 1 million.

This has provided a sense of relief to the CHD as people could no longer practice social distancing and may have been lenient in hygiene because of the lack of water due to Odette.

