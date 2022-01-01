Bohol residents get more aid

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – More help has arrived for the province of Bohol.

Governor Arthur Yap said in a social media post that a donation of 40 generator sets and assorted solar lamps are scheduled to arrive in his province this Saturday morning, January 1.

This as the water purification team of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) also continue to serve more and more Bol-anons by giving them potable water.

On Friday, the last day of 2021, the MMDA personnel distributed 18, 000 litters of purified water to residents of Inabanga town and another 10, 000 litters to those from Trinidad town.

“MMDA also assisted in a vehicular accident in Inabanga,” Yap said.

On the same day, Meralco also sent its second batch of equipment and 18 additional personnel to help in restoring the province’s power lines.

Meralco’s seven vehicles and additional personnel arrived via the Tubigon port.

“These will be additional equipment and personnel to further help in restoring our power lines in Bohol,” Yap said.

As of December 30, Yap said, the provincial government already distributed 92, 288 food packs under its Barug Bohol Relief Operations while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed 62, 005 food packs in 29 towns.

Meanwhile, the Ang Probinsyano Party-List (APL) also distributed noche buena and ayuda bags to 350 families in Jagna town on Christmas Eve.

“Maraming lugar pa rin dito sa Bohol ang impassable sa mga sasakyan at hindi pa rin naaabutan ng tulong katulad ng bayan ng Ubay at Trinidad. Kami rito sa Jagna, hindi man kasing lala ang naging pinsala sa lugar namin. 37 ang namatay dito. Maraming bahay ang nasira at nangangailangan din kami ng tulong,” says Ronson Tumaliwan, an auxiliary officer of the Philippine Coast Guard and a Jagna town resident.

Rep. Alfred Delos Santos said Ang Probinsyano Party-List is also in contact with other local government units in Bohol, Cebu, Surigao and Siargao to ask what else they could help victims of Typhoon Odette.

In Cebu, they already sent food aid to residents of Sibonga town.

“The National Government’s efforts have all been focused on the hardest hit areas, while those in the “outskirts,” which also experienced the same wrath of Typhoon Odette, have yet to receive help. These are the areas Ang Probinsyano Party List will be visiting and extending aid in the next few days,” Delos Santos said.

