Pagasa: Storm-free PH in first few days of 2022; isolated rain showers expected

MANILA, Philippines — No low-pressure area (LPA) on New Year’s Day and the next three days of 2022 is expected to affect the country, but rain is still possible in the Visayas and Mindanao, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“For the next three days ay wala tayong nakikitang namumuong sama ng panahon o LPA na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa, kaya’t posible na magandang panahon pa rin ang mararanasan dyan sa Luzon pero ‘yung Visayas at Mindanao, posibleng makaranas pa rin ng pag-ulan for the next two days dahil sa shear line,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said on Saturday.

(We are not seeing a possible weather disturbance or LPA that could affect the country in the next three days. Luzon will continue to experience fair weather but Visayas and Mindanao may have rains for the next two days because of the shear line.

According to Bulquerin, the shear line, or the convergence of winds from the northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the easterlies, will continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers to Eastern and Central Visayas and Northern Mindanao and Caraga region.

Meanwhile, the “amihan” will cause cloudy skies with light rains in Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible isolated rain showers still due to amihan, said Pagasa..

Forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:

Metro Manila: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 12 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 20 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 19 to 28 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 28 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 27 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

