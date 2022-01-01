Real property tax deadline moved to Jan. 15, business permit deadline may be moved to Feb.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The deadline for the payment of Real Property Tax (RPT) in Cebu City is moved to January 15, 2022.

City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes announced that because of devastation of Typhoon Odette, Mayor Michael Rama and City Council had decided to give an extension to taxpayers.

The council has passed a resolution approving the extension and this was signed by Rama on December 31, 2021.

“Magpahibawo lang mi sa deadline sa 4th quarter RPT nga supposed to be due sa December 31, ato na giextend sa January 15,” Reyes said.

“Kini tungod sa atong bagyong Odette kay naglisod og bayad ato taxpayers. Kita pud sa city hall naglisod tag kolekta kay nadown man sad ato system,” said Reyes.

(This is because of typhoon Odette because the taxpayers will find it hard to go to city hall to pay. While we here in city hall, we also find it difficult to collect because our system is down.)

The collection will be held temporarily at the Legislative Building until the system at the Finance Building goes back up again.

The City Treasurer’s Office will announce if the collection will be moved to the Finance Building in the coming days.

Taxpayers can begin to pay their taxes on January 3, 2022, for the RPTs.

The online assessment for taxes is also temporarily suspended because of the disrupted connectivity in most of the city.

Reyes said the city would announce the return of the online assessment when the connectivity would improve.

As for the renewal of business permit, of which the deadline is on January, 20, 2022, Reyes said they would be seeking the permission of Mayor Rama and the City Council to extend the deadline to February 28, 2022.

The renewal will begin on January 10, 2022, at the Cebu Trade Hall in SM City Cebu from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pending approval of the mayor and the City Council for the extension, the establishments and businesses are urged to take note of the January 20 deadline for now.

“Ang deadline is January 20 man, unya hinay atong internet. Atong ihangyo nga lugwayan sa February 28, subject sa approval ni Mayor,” said Reyes.

An extension of the business permit renewal can only be done through a City Council resolution.

Reyes said he was confident that the City Council would heed the request considering the struggles of residents following the aftermath of Odette.

Finally, the CTO appeals for patience from taxpayers as they may expect long lines this tax season because of the system that is still currently under repair.

/dbs

