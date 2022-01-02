LnB-Cebu City promises service ‘beyond colors’ even during the election season

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB) – Cebu City Chapter is committed to continue to deliver service that is “beyond colors” this year, an election year.

“We have been through several challenges for the year 2021, but through everyone’s continued support, the Liga ng mga Barangay Cebu City, through the leadership of LnB President Franklyn Ong, with the Board of Directors, was able to serve and the 80 barangays of the city. Expect that this year, 2022, LnB will continue to provide Service Beyond Colors under our #OneNewGovernance,” LnB said in an advisory.

LnB-Cebu City reported that they were able to deliver various services to city’s 80 barangays in 2021. This included engineering and accounting assistance, the release at least P1.1 million medical and burial assistance to barangay officials and workers coming from the 80 barangays.

They also started a blood donation campaign during the pandemic.

In coordination with the office of Senator Sonny Angara, LnB-Cebu City was also able to facilitate the release of starter kits under the Kabuhayan program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to help local entrepreneurs start their own businesses.

With the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, Ong has been giving free water to the different barangays using his personal water tanker.

He also opened a mobile free charging station that visits the different barangays daily.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy