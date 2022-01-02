Derek ibinandera ang pagsalubong sa 2022: First new year celebration married and it was amazing!

“AMAZING!” Yan ang ginawang paglalarawan ng Kapuso hunk actor na si Derek Ramsay sa unang New Year celebration niya bilang married man.

Sa labas ng Maynila naisipang magdiwang ng Bagong Taon ang celebrity couple na sina Derek at Ellen Adarna kasama ang kani-kanilang pamilya.

Base sa mga litratong ipinost ng mag-asawa sa social media, sa Dahilayan Gardens and Resort sa Bukidnon nila sinalubong ang pagpasok ng 2022.

Sa kanyang Instagram post, nag-share si Derek ng series of photos nila ni Ellen habang nagkakasayahan noong New Year’s Eve kung saan makikitang kasama rin nila si Elias Modesto (anak ni Ellen kay John Lloyd Cruz) at Austin Ramsay (anak ni Direk sa una niyang asawa).

Sabi ng aktor sa kanyang caption, “Happy happy new year. First new year celebration married and it was amazing!!

“It was the first time for me to see my sister in two years and the first time for @maria.elena.adarna to meet her and her family too,” aniya pa.

Nag-post naman ng comment si Ellen sa IG photos ng asawa at sinabing, “I love you.” Sagot naman sa kanya ni Derek, “More.”

Nagbahagi rin ang sexy actress sa Instagram ng ilang snapshots na kuha rin sa kanilang family getaway na may mensaheng, “Quality time.”

Kung matatandaan, ikinasal sina Ellen at Derek last Nov. 11 sa isang intimate wedding ceremony sa Bagac, Bataan na dinaluhan ng kanilang respective families at ilang malalapit na kaibigan sa showbiz.

Kung matatandaan, nagkaiyakan pa ang dalawa noong magpalitan na sila ng kanilang wedding vows.

Sabi ni Derek, “I have no doubts when it comes to our relationship. I have no doubts about what I feel for you and Elias.

“Despite the speed of everything, I have never been so sure about anything in my life. I have fallen so deeply in love with you,” aniya pa.

Sabi pa raw niya sa kanyang parents, “I told them, ‘In my 44 years, have I ever mentioned the M word to you guys?’ I guess that question made them realize how serious I was and how happy I was to have you.

“Even my son Austin, who was the first person I told, was happy about this decision and finally called me ‘dad’ for the first time.”

Sey naman ni Ellen, “I do not seem to know what’s okay or not, what’s right or wrong, here or there, left or right, the noise, the confusion. All I know is that when I close my eyes, when I focus on myself and when I focus on us, and when I meditate, it’s you.

“There is no perfect person. It’s just the one that I choose, the one that’s worth fighting for. And it’s you.”