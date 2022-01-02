WATCH: Arnel Pineda, Journey rock Dick Clark New Year’s eve show at Times Square

Filipino artist Arnel Pineda has welcomed 2022 with a rocking performance at “Dick Clark’s 50th Anniversary Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” show held at New York City’s iconic Times Square.

Pineda, who was fronting Journey, sang the band’s hit songs “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin’,” as seen on the band’s Instagram page yesterday, Jan. 1.

“Happy New Year to you all. Great time last night ringing 2022 in [New York City],” it said.

Pineda belted the songs amid the cold New York weather while fans were jamming and cheering for the band, as seen on the page.

The band is set to have its concert tour in February entitled “JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2022,” which would take place in the United States and some parts of Canada. JB

