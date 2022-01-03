Puyat: Quarantine violator arrested after posting massage session on social media

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) has been receiving reports of alleged quarantine breaches even before the recent incident in Makati City—one of those arrested include a quarantine violator who took a massage and even shared it on social media.

“Actually, meron pang isang kaso, binigay yung pangalan, nagskip ng quarantine, in fact nag post pa sa social media na nagpapa-masahe siya. Nahuli na rin,” Tourism Secretary Romulo-Puyat said in an interview with Teleradyo on Monday, January 3, 2022.

(There is another case regarding someone skipping quarantine. We were given a name and in fact, the violator even shared on social media that they were getting a massage. The violator was arrested.)

Romulo-Puyat disclosed this following the incident involving a Filipina who arrived from the United States and was able to skip isolation to attend a party in Makati City.

The tourism secretary said they have also received reports of “absentee quarantines” in the past. However, they were not given any names in previous incidents.

“Marami na rin kaming narinig na ganun. At least ngayon nagbibigay na sila ng mga pangalan,” Romulo-Puyat said.

(We have heard such reports in the past. At least now we have their names.)

“Dati kasi sasabihin lang nila, ‘we heard’. E diba in media kailangan natin makakuha ng pangalan para ma-verify. At least ngayon pag may nagsasabi sa aming narinig nila, I always ask, please give us the names,” she added.

(In the past we are just being told by those reporting them that they just heard about them. But like in media, we need a name to verify these. At least now, when someone reports, I always ask, please give us the names.)

Romulo-Puyat said they are now working with the Bureau of Quarantine, the Coast Guard, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government to look at various angles regarding absentee quarantines.

“Lagi naman kaming nagpapaalala sa mga hotel kasi naririnig na nga namin yung mga may ganito yung absentee quarantine,” Romulo-Puyat said.

(We are always reminding hotels because we are hearing about reports of absentee quarantine.)

“Ang gagawin na lang namin together with the other authorities, huhulihin na lang kasi lagi naman nilang dine-deny pag tinatanong namin sa hotel na narinig naming may ganito silang patakaran,”

(Together with other authorities, we will just catch them in the act because hotels are always denying that they have these policies.)

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy