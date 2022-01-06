Financial assistance for typhoon-affected households in Lapu-Lapu to be released within the week

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan met on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, all barangay captains, representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), to prepare for the distribution of the financial assistance for those affected by super typhoon Odette.

The mayor is targeting to release the P5,000 financial assistance within this week.

Chan also explained to the barangay captains that he vetoed the P302 million because part of the amount, the P66 million, is for development projects and not for financial assistance.

“I need to veto the P302 million, kuhaon ko tong P66 million, di man to pwede ang P66 million kay mao man to ang ma presohan nako,” Chan explained.

Chan, however, said that he will sign the P236 million supplemental ordinance.

He said he will urge the city and the barangays to join hands to speed up the distribution of the P5,000 financial assistance to the indigent house owners whose home was totally or partially damaged by the recent typhoon.

“Asa man intawon tong uban, mga mga 49,000 ka balay mangayo sa ilahang P5,000? Gusto nako ang tanan dili magmahay indigent ug partially and totally damaged ang balay,” he said.

The mayor gave city and barangay officials 15 days for verification, encoding, and processing before the financial assistance is released.

Distribution will be at the barangay, disbursed by officers from the treasurer’s office, assisted by CSWDO staff and the barangay.

“Kay ang tanan akong patagaan as long nga naka pasar siya sa atoang criteria, “ he added.

But the said amount, Chan said, would not be enough for it can only accommodate 47,200 households.

Based on the record from the CSWDO, there are around 96,000 households affected by super typhoon Odette in the city.

He said that he will seek help to ensure that all affected families can receive financial assistance.

“Ako ning gisaad sa mga tawo nga buhaton nako ang tanan, maningkamot ko kutob sa akong mahimo, nga ang tanan nga apektado, labi na mga pobre, mahatagan way bisan usa nga pobre nga naigo nga dili mahatagan,” he said.

/bmjo

