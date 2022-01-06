Debris in temporary dumping station in SRP now being hauled to landfill — Councilor Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The debris being dumped at the temporary transfer station at the South Road Properties (SRP) will be hauled to the landfill in Barangay Binaliw following the flagging of the Environment and Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) over the site’s lack of permit.

The EMB-7 has recently said that the temporary facility is “illegal” because it has no permits that allow the usage of the space as a transfer station for garbage and debris collected from the clearing operations following Typhoon Odette.

This is despite Mayor Michael Rama saying that Secretary Roy Cimatu himself has allowed the city to use the space as a temporary dumping site for debris. The EMB-7 had said the city still needs to follow the proper legalities.

Councilor Eduardo Rama, Jr., the chairperson for the committee on public services, said they already met with the EMB-7 on January 5, 2022, to discuss the temporary facility.

“We already discussed with EMB and these are extraordinary times. At the time of Odette, the landfill was closed, we were left with that option. Pero karon, since naghinay nag balik to normal, then ihakot na nato ang debris gikan sa SRP padung sa landfill,” said Rama.

Rama notes that the transfer station was dumped with wood and cut trees following the clearing operations, but during the clearing, garbage was mixed with the debris, which has caused confusion in the transfer station.

This is why they are now segregating the trash being dumped at the SRP to ensure that only biodegradable materials are dumped there temporarily.

“It’s being hauled now. Binaliw na ta naglabay run. But we really have to explore options if and when the landfill is unserviceable, we should be able to divert our garbage to another facility,” said Rama.

The councilor said they are exploring options such as Aloguinsan town in southern Cebu.

To avoid the mixing of garbage in the SRP facility, Rama said there are at least 20 individuals manning the site to make sure only debris are being dumped there and to facilitate the hauling to the landfill as well.

For now, Rama is thankful that EMB-7 understood the city’s dilemma and the appeal that they be given more time to clear the debris at the SRP because the clearing operations have not yet been completed.

As for the clearing operations, Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson for infrastructure, said they have begun clearing the interior sitios of the city and the debris has become lighter in these areas since the residents themselves have been helping clear their roads.

“Our timeline is mahuman namo this weekend sa mga sitio level nga clearing operations. Nagdeploy na pud ta sa mountain barangays, although minimal ra didto mga debri ra,” said Guardo.

Guardo expects the SRP to be cleared from debris by next week. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

EMB-7 temporarily closes Inayawan Transfer Station

Rama wants state of emergency in Inayawan after closure of transfer station

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy