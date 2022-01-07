IN PHOTOS: 457th Fiesta Señor in Cebu City kicks off

CDN Digital January 07,2022 - 07:34 AM
fiesta

The image of the Holy Child is placed inside his ‘urna’ at the Basilica grounds on Friday dawn, January 7, 2022. | Photo from Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Facebook page

The celebration of the 457th Fiesta Señor kicked off in Cebu City on Friday dawn, January 7, 2022.

The celebration started with a motorcade at dawn from the Basilica grounds.

READ: Things to remember for the start of the Fiesta Señor novena on Jan. 7

fiesta

Photo from Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Facebook page

Images from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu Facebook page show the image of the Holy Child placed inside his ‘urna’ as it departed the Basilica at around 4:30 a.m.

The motorcade route was around the major streets of Cebu City.

The motorcade passes through General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City. | Photo from Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Facebook page

The motorcade arrives at the Fuente Osmeña Rotunda on Friday dawn, January 7, 2022. Photo from Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Facebook page

fiesta

The motorcade leaves the Basilica. | Photo from Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Facebook page

The motorcade passed through the Redemptorist Church and was welcomed by the parishioners, headed by Rev. Fr. Pio Makabenta, CSsR.

Tracing to its significant history, the Redemptorist Church housed the original image of Snr. Sto. Niño during World War II, which symbolizes the child Jesus taking refuge in His mother’s home.

fiesta

The image of Sto. Niño arrives at the Redemptorist Church and was welcomed by the parishioners, headed by Rev. Fr. Pio Makabenta, CSsR.

After the motorcade, an opening salvo of Fiesta Señor was solemnly celebrated inside the Basilica, attended by religious brothers and sisters.

Traditionally, the celebration is held at the Pilgrim Center to accommodate devotees who want to venerate the Holy Child. But the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the devastation left by super typhoon Odette changed this year’s plans.

An Opening Salvo of the Fiesta Señor is solemnly celebrated inside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, attended by religious brothers and sisters. | photo from Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Facebook page

The first of the nine-day Novena Mass was also held on Friday.

No Novena Mass is to be held physically at the Basilica compound. Instead, they will be livestreamed through the church’s official social media handles. 

READ: Novena Masses for 2022 Fiesta Señor will go online again

fiesta

Without physical masses during this year’s celebration of the 457th Fiesta Señor, people visit the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu to light a candle and venerate the Holy Image of Señor Sto. Niño during the kick off on Friday, January 7, 2022. | photo from Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu Facebook page

