Talisay City opens WFH station for private sector personnel

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Talisay City government has opened a Work From Home (WFH) station to especially accommodate those who are assigned on graveyard shifts.

The city’s WFH station is located at the City Hall grounds. It has electricity and strong Internet connection, according to Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas.

“I have read your comments and messages concerning our WFH setup for those WFH employees who seek for a workplace samtang wala pay kuryente and internet connection sa ilang lugar,” Gullas said in a social media post late afternoon on Friday, January 7.

“Sa akong pagsubay sa inyung mga concerns and suggestions, ubay-ubay gyud ang nispeak on behalf of those in the graveyard shift. And yes, WE HEAR YOU,” he added.

However, Gullas said that with their limitations, they will only accommodate Talisay City residents at their WFH station.

“I would like to remind everyone, ato lang sa gyud iprioritize atong mga Talisay residents nga nagkinahanglan karun ug working space and charging stations. As much as we want accomodate everybody, we give priority to our constituents na nanarbaho on a work from home arrangement. Online gaming and non-work related activities are strictly NOT ALLOWED in the WFH area.”

Gullas said the city’s WFH station is open 24 hours a day while its charging station is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. to also “give chance to others.”

Those who wanted to use the city’s WFH station are advised to bring their company ID or an employer’s certificate and their own extension wires.

Free charging at the city’s charging station, on the other hand, is allowed for two hours.

“All Work From Home employees staying in our WFH station are exempted sa atong curfew hours. Just show your proof of employment sa mga police inig adto sa City Hall. We have already requested the assistance of our PNP to maintain peace and order and for everyone’s safety of course,” the mayor added.

Gullas is asking all those who wanted to use the city’s WFH station to continue to observe health and safety protocols while in the area.

“Let us continue to abide sa atong Covid19 health protocols, mao na ako hangyo ninyo. Kay cge saka cases Karon.”

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy