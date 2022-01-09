Out of branded paracetamol? Ask for generics, says pharma group

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the reported shortage of some paracetamol brands in drugstores, a pharmaceutical group reminded the public on Saturday that generics are “equally effective” as branded products.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines Vice President Jannette Jakosalem said that those who need paracetamol may ask pharmacists in drug stores for generic ones.

“Kapag naubusan ng specific brand na sanay kayong inumin, pwede ninyong tanungin ang pharmacists at pwedeng magrekomenda ang pharmacists ng ibang brand. ‘Yung mga generics po—‘yun ‘yung walang brand, paracetamol ang nakalagay doon sa wrapper ng foil ng tabletas—parehas lang ang effectivity niyan,” she said at the Laging Handa public briefing.

(If you can’t buy a specific brand of paracetamol, you can ask the pharmacists and they can recommend another brand. Generic ones—those that only have “paracetamol” label in the foil packaging—can offer the same effect.)

Jakosalem noted that the Food and Drug Administration ensures that all approved drugs have gone through proper testing.

“Importante na malaman ng mga kababayan natin na ang generic, ‘yung walang brand, is equally as effective as ‘yung mga branded,” she added.

(It is important for the public to know that the generic ones are as equally effective as the branded ones.)

Meanwhile, Jakosalem also urged the public to only purchase paracetamol from licensed drug stores, warning that some of those sold online may be fake.

She also advised Filipinos to only buy the drug according to their need.

The Department of Health earlier said that “while there is an observed increased demand for such products (paracetamol and other drugs for flu-like symptoms), there is no ongoing shortage in the Philippines.”

The agency also appealed to the public not to resort to hoarding or panic-buying.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy