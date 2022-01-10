142 new COVID cases in Cebu City on Jan. 9

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 10,2022 - 08:21 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City’s consistency in reporting low number of new COVID-19 cases came to a halt on Sunday, January 9.

This after health authorities here confirmed that the city logged 142 new infections that day.

As a result, the total number of active cases in the city increased to 482.

It was the highest daily record of infections Cebu City has registered since it eased restrictions last September 23, 2021.

Based on the latest COVID-19 bulletin from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), the city only registered three new recoveries on Sunday.

Fortunately, no additional deaths related to the infection were made, keeping the toll at 1,527.

A total of 279 additional COVID-19 cases were recorded in Central Visayas on January 9. DOH-7 said 2,230 samples were tested on that day.

Cebu City’s count of 142 make up approximately 51 percent of this figure.

The rest of the newly confirmed patients were from Cebu province (52); Lapu-Lapu City (32); Mandaue City (25); Bohol (24) and Negros Oriental (4).

Cebu’s Alert Level 2 status is expected to last until January 31.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City sees slight rise in COVID-19 active cases

No border restrictions, Cebu to have one island policy

Cebu City to prioritize typhoon rehabilitation over COVID threat

Mandaue prepares for Omicron variant

Lapu-Lapu gov’t to appeal Alert Level 3 ruling: Encoder encoded wrong data

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy