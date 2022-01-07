Mandaue prepares for Omicron variant

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government continues to prepare for the more transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Aside from the on standby quarantine facilities and step down facility, Mayor Jonas Cortes said they would be empowering and strengthening the barangay health centers.

Cortes said they would also be reserving medical workers so that if there would be a surge of COVID-19 cases in the city, they would have someone to tap.

“Medical workers nga naa gyud tay call back, naa gyud tay buffer nga force bitaw. Ang amo ani magkuan (check) mi sa data bank sa Mandaue og kinsa toy naay experience regarding sa medical field nga ma tap nato sila if untoward incident might happen, just in case,” said Cortes.

(We have medical workers to call back. We have a buffer force. What we want (to check) for the data bank of Mandaue that those who have experience regarding the medical field that we can tap if untoward incident might happen, just in case.)

Based on the COVID-19 bulletin board of the Department of Health in Central Visayas on Thursday, January 6, the city has a total of 32 cases of the virus from only 7 COVID-19 cases last Wednesday. The city recorded 25 additional new cases yesterday, January 6.

For the past weeks, Mandaue City had not recorded new cases that were more than 10.

As of this posting, no case of the Omicron variant was recorded in Cebu.

Cortes said there was nothing to be paranoid of.

He is encouraging residents who have symptoms of the virus to go for a check-up.

The mayor is asking for everyone’s cooperation.

Though, they are preparing for the threat of the new variant.

The mayor said they were also focusing on the Odette response for the city’s recovery.

Monitoring and helping in the restoration of water and energy. Distributing relief goods to the affected families, among others.

