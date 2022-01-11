SC tells bar examinees to go on self-quarantine
The Supreme Court has directed those who will be taking the bar exams this month to undergo self-quarantine starting on Monday as part of the health and safety protocols against COVID-19.
Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, chair of the 2020-2021 bar examinations, reiterated that examinees who tested positive for the coronavirus would be barred from taking the exams.
The bar exams will be held on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25.
